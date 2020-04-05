Triathlon: Blame it on the husband, says triathlete Carfrae

FILE PHOTO: Professional female triathlete Mirinda Carfrae of Australia celebrates after winning the women's division of the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

(Reuters) - Australian triathlete Mirinda Carfrae was cruising along in second place in a virtual bike race when she unexpectedly lost her way.

The former world champion, competing from her home in Boulder, Colorado, was suddenly left facing a blank screen during the inaugural Ironman VR Pro Challenge women’s race.

Husband Tim O’Donnell turned out to be the culprit.

“He decided to bring my trophies in here as motivation and when he walked around the back he kicked out the plug,” she said with a laugh on Instagram. “What an idiot!”