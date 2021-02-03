Triathlon: Arena Games returns with events in London and Rotterdam

(Reuters) - The SLT Arena Games will make a return this year with two events, in London and Rotterdam, that will combine both real life and virtual racing, Super League Triathlon announced on Wednesday.

Powered by Zwift, an online racing platform where cyclists and runners can compete on an exercise bike or a treadmill, the events will take place on March 27 in London and April 18 in Rotterdam where it made its debut in August last year.

Athletes will swim 200 metres in an Olympic-sized swimming pool before cycling four kilometres and finally running one kilometre on the virtual platform.

“We are continuing to grow the SLT Arena Games... and make it part of Super League’s yearly offering of exciting professional triathlon,” Super League Triathlon CEO Michael D’hulst said in a statement.

“We will make a few small tweaks to the format to improve the events further and have put together some fantastic line-ups. I can’t wait to see so many Olympic hopefuls racing at full throttle.”

Olympic medal hopefuls such as Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee are already confirmed for the London event. Organisers said the field for the Rotterdam event will be released in the coming weeks.