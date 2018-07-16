Exclusive: FCC order says Sinclair request on Tribune may 'involve deception'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A draft Federal Communications Commission order seen by Reuters on Monday said that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s (SBGI.O) application for approval to purchase Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N) may “involve deception.”

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The order said that “Sinclair’s actions here potentially involve deception” and noted possible “misconduct.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Monday he has “serious concerns” about Sinclair’s proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune, an announcement that could scuttle the deal.