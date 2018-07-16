FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 16, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: FCC order says Sinclair request on Tribune may 'involve deception'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A draft Federal Communications Commission order seen by Reuters on Monday said that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s (SBGI.O) application for approval to purchase Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N) may “involve deception.”

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The order said that “Sinclair’s actions here potentially involve deception” and noted possible “misconduct.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Monday he has “serious concerns” about Sinclair’s proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune, an announcement that could scuttle the deal.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.