FILE PHOTO: The tower of Tribune Broadcasting Los Angeles affiliate KTLA 5 is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST.O) said on Monday it agreed to buy Tribune Media Company (TRCO.N) in a deal valued at $6.4 billion.

Nexstar said it would pay $46.50 per share, representing a premium of 15.5 percent to Tribune Media’s closing price on Friday.

The price per share value of the deal was in line with what Reuters reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.