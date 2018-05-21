FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018

FCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Monday it wants additional comments on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s planned $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N) and disclosed it does not expect to make a decision before July 12.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Sinclair said in April it plans to divest 23 stations in a bid to win governmental approval but would still need FCC permission to own more than one station in some markets. Sinclair, which is already the largest U.S. broadcast station owner, announced plans in May 2017 to acquire Tribune’s 42 TV stations in 33 markets, extending its reach to 72 percent of American households. The FCC will take comments and responses through July 12. The deal also needs approval from the U.S. Justice Department.

    Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
