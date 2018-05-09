Fox to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair for about $910 million

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) said on Wednesday it agreed to buy seven television stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI.O) for about $910 million.

The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The company said the deal would grow Fox Television Stations’ coverage to nearly half of all U.S. households, and its market presence to 19 of the top 20, including the addition of key markets that align with Fox’s sports rights.

The channels being acquired will allow Fox to gain access to important U.S. National Football League markets, including Seattle and Denver.

The sales are to allow Sinclair to gain the regulatory approval it needs to seal its purchase of Tribune Media (TRCO.N).