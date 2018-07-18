FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 18, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Sinclair drops divestitures in bid to win Tribune merger approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said Wednesday it will abandon bids to divest three stations in an effort to win approval for its $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N) after the Federal Communications Commission chairman said he had “serious concerns about the deal.”

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sinclair said it was withdrawing pending applications to divest stations in Dallas, Houston and Chicago after FCC chairman Ajit Pai said the plan “would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law.”

Sinclair said Wednesday it believed it could now win quick approval. “We call upon the FCC to approve the modified Tribune acquisition in order to bring closure to this extraordinarily drawn-out process,” Sinclair said in a statement.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.