Trinidad police investigate 14 decomposing bodies found on boat off coast

By Reuters Staff

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago police said they are investigating the discovery of 14 bodies, a skull and skeletal remains, that were stacked in a boat local fishermen found floating on Friday morning on the seas.

The bodies, all men, were in an advanced state of decomposition, police said in a statement, adding they were awaiting identification and subsequent autopsies to determine the causes of death.

