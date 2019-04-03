Decreasing stocks coverage opens up opportunities: Triton

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Decreasing analyst coverage of European small- and medium-sized companies following the introduction of MiFID II rules is opening up investment opportunities, an executive of buyout group Triton said.

Asset managers have become less willing to pay as much for stock-picking research following MiFID II, which unbundled fees. It has forced some brokers to scale back their coverage of small- and medium-sized (SME) companies.

“There are many companies that are no longer understood by capital markets. If value is no longer understood, that leads to imbalances - opening up opportunities for us,” Triton Managing Partner Martin Huth said on Wednesday.

Private equity fund Triton specializes in SME investments in the Nordics and Germany.

In volatile markets, taking listed companies private was a possibility for Triton, Huth said, adding that potential targets Triton is currently looking at are smaller than the recently acquired $2.5 billion firm Ifco.

In January, Triton closed a 5 billion euro ($5.62 billion) fund, which is targeting companies with an enterprise value between 300 million and 2 billion euros, Huth said, adding that for larger deals Triton could work with other funds or its own fund investors.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and France’s AMF have both said they are looking into the impact on the market of the MiFID II rules unbundling fees.

A Reuters analysis of analysts by exchange and individual stock in London, Paris, Frankurt and Madrid revealed the scale of the cuts one year after the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) came into force.

EU’s Financial Services Chief Valdis Dombrovskis has said that Europe would look into whether rules needed to be adjusted, adding that there had been a lot of complaints, especially on the SME side.