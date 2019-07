FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Greenville, North Carolina from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis??

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with top executives from a handful of airlines on Thursday to discuss “competition and transparency,” a White House official said.

Trump will meet with chief executives from American Airlines (AAL.O), United Airlines (UAL.O), JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O), FedEx Corp (FDX.N), Qatar Airways and Atlas Air (AAWW.O), the official said.