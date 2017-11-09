FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tillerson says 'no disagreement' between Trump and Xi on North Korea
#World News
November 9, 2017 / 7:57 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Tillerson says 'no disagreement' between Trump and Xi on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that there is “no disagreement” between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over North Korea.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testifies about authorizations for the use of military force before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Xi shared with Trump specific actions that China is taking to enforce sanctions against North Korea, such as restrictions on bank accounts, Tillerson told reporters in Beijing.

Both leaders will not accept a nuclear-armed North Korea, he added.

Trump arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday from South Korea as part of a marathon Asia tour where he has received a lavish welcome from Xi, including a personal tour of the Forbidden City.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
