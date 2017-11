BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday China will be more open and transparent to foreign companies, including those from the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

U.S. companies are also welcome to take part in China’s Belt and Road initiative, Xi told a briefing in Beijing after talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. China’s door to the world will only open wider, he said.