BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will persist with the goal of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula and solving the issue through talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping make joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Xi made the comment standing next to U.S. President Donald Trump who is visiting China.