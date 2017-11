BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday that it hopes all sides’ words and actions can help reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan would shoot down North Korean missiles if necessary.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing.