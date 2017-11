BEIJING (Reuters) - China has confidence in its economic relations with the United States going forward and will continue to open up and provide broader market access, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheng Zeguang speaks during a news conference at the Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade event in Chicago December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

Zheng was speaking at a briefing about next week’s visit to China by President Donald Trump.