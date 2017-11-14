FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump skips East Asia leaders Summit, sends Tillerson instead
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 7:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump skips East Asia leaders Summit, sends Tillerson instead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump left the Philippines on Tuesday without attending an annual East Asia Summit, due to delays in the schedule of the program of meetings.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he delivered his prepared remarks during a lunch with the leaders instead.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would attend Tuesday’s summit in his place, a senior White House official said, adding the event was running too late.

The meetings in Manila were approximately 90 minutes behind schedule.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.