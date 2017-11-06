FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, Abe didn't discuss bilateral FTA: Japan spokesman
November 6, 2017 / 8:58 AM / in an hour

Trump, Abe didn't discuss bilateral FTA: Japan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not discuss a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) at their summit meeting on Monday, a senior Japanese government spokesman said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before a working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura made the comment to reporters after the meeting between the two leaders.

In recent economic dialogue between Japan and the United States, Tokyo has been pushing back against U.S. calls to open talks for a bilateral FTA.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher

