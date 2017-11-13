FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says has 'great relationship' with Philippines' Duterte
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 5:29 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Trump says has 'great relationship' with Philippines' Duterte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday spoke of the “great relationship” he had with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, as the two controversial leaders met on the sidelines of an Asian summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Their meeting was one of the most anticipated of the summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, with human rights groups pressing Trump to take a tough line on Duterte over his bloody war on drugs, in which thousands of people have been killed.

Duterte, who has spoken highly of Trump, last week said he would tell him to “lay off” should Trump decide to raise the issue of alleged human rights violations.

Trump was criticized in May for praising Duterte during a phone call for the “great job” he was doing to counter illegal narcotics.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
