Tillerson says no decision yet on Trump-Putin formal talks
#World News
November 9, 2017 / 7:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tillerson says no decision yet on Trump-Putin formal talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday there has been no decision on whether President Donald Trump will have formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Vietnam which begins later this week.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd R) attend bilateral meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tillerson, speaking to reporters in Beijing where he is accompanying Trump on his Asia tour, said the question was whether a Trump-Putin meeting would have sufficient substance.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

