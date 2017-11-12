FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea dispute
November 12, 2017 / 2:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was prepared to mediate between claimants to the South China Sea, which include Vietnam and China.

Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump with a state banquet at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“If I can help mediate or arbitrate, please let me know,” Trump said in comments at the start of a meeting in Hanoi with Vietnam’s president, Tran Dai Quang.

Trump acknowledged that China’s position on the South China Sea, nearly all of which is claimed by Beijing, was a problem.

“I‘m a very good mediator and arbitrator,” he said.

He also said that China was helping to resolve tensions over North Korea and added he hoped Russia would do the same.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by John Chalmers, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

