South Korea's Moon first suggested Trump visit DMZ: Blue House official
#World News
November 8, 2017 / 1:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea's Moon first suggested Trump visit DMZ: Blue House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in had initially suggested on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump make a visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, a Blue House official told reporters on Wednesday.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (looking at notes) huddles with White House senior staff to discuss the situation as U.S. President Donald Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul, South Korea, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump had told Moon he had been considering such a trip, and Moon said he would accompany Trump should the U.S. president decide to visit the DMZ, the official said.

The U.S. president aborted a surprise visit to the DMZ on Wednesday morning due to fog after two attempts.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo, writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
