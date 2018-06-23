FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 23, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

European authorities will react to any U.S. auto tariff move: Le Monde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European Union authorities will respond to any U.S. move to raise tariffs on cars made in the bloc, EU Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen told French newspaper Le Monde.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen attends a news conference on the launch of VentureEU, a Pan-European Venture Capital Funds-of-Funds programme in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to escalate a trade war with Europe by imposing a 20 percent tariff on all imports of EU-assembled cars.

“If they decide to raise their import tariffs, we’ll have no choice, again, but to react,” Katainen told Le Monde, in a report published on Saturday. “We don’t want to fight (over trade) in public via Twitter. We should end the escalation.”

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.