World News
June 11, 2018 / 1:38 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Trump says Canadian prime minister 'acts hurt when called out'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump continued his ongoing verbal attacks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau early on Monday from Singapore, suggesting that “Justin acts hurt when called out!”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump, who is in Asia for meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, tweeted that “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal” and suggested that Canada is “bragging” in an unspecified release about benefiting from U.S. trade. Trump did not name the document that he was referring to.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
