FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs for campaign travel to Louisiana from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would be giving states the right to buy prescription drugs from other countries, as part of a bid to boost consumer access to cheaper medicines.

Trump made the remarks at an event at the White House accompanied by Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, among other officials.