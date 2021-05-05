Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Media and Telecoms

White House says social media platforms should not amplify 'untrustworthy' content

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from Reuters files. REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden believes social media platforms have a responsibility to “stop amplifying untrustworthy content,” the White House said on Wednesday, even as it declined to comment directly on a decision by Facebook Inc’s oversight board to keep a suspension in place for former President Donald Trump.

“The president’s view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up