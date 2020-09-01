Trump's physician says president has not had a stroke

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington on travel to Illinois and Wisconsin at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s physician said on Tuesday the president had not had a stroke or suffered other serious health issues, and that he remains healthy.

“I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” said Dr. Sean Conley in a statement.

“The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency,” Conley said in the statement.