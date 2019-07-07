Trump tells Iran 'be careful' after Tehran vows to boost uranium enrichment

A general view of Ferdowsi Square showing an anti-U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran July 6, 2019. Picture taken July 6, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/ WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said Iran “better be careful,” hours after Tehran announced it would shortly boost its uranium enrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters as he departed Morristown, New Jersey for Washington, D.C., Trump also took aim at the British Ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch, saying he did not serve the United Kingdom well, after a news report alleged he criticized Trump administration in a series of confidential memos.