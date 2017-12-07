FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Iran Iraqi militia says Jerusalem decision could make U.S. troops a target
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 7:52 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Pro-Iran Iraqi militia says Jerusalem decision could make U.S. troops a target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A prominent Iraqi militia backed by Iran, Harakat Hezbollah al- Nujaba, said on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital could become a “legitimate reason” to attack U.S. forces in Iraq.

“Trump’s stupid decision ... will be the big spark for removing this entity (Israel) from the body of the Islamic nation, and a legitimate reason to target American forces,” the group’s leader Akram al-Kaabi said in a statement.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Larry King

