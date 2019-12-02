President Trump speaks with Israel's Netanyahu about Iran, other issues

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose on the West Wing colonnade in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran and other issues, the White House said in a brief statement.

“The leaders discussed the threat from Iran, as well as other critical bilateral and regional issues,” the White House said in an email statement.

Relations between Iran and the United States have worsened since last year when Trump pulled out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.