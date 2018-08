WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A military parade requested by U.S. President Donald Trump that had been planned for November in Washington has been postponed until next year, the Defense Department said.

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division salutes U.S. President Donald Trump during the president's visit to Fort Drum, New York, U.S., August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019,” the department said in a statement.