DOJ declines to prosecute Comey despite finding that he leaked memo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey after an internal investigation concluded that he improperly leaked information to the news media, the department’s Office of Inspector General said on Thursday.

The inspector general’s office, which serves as the agency’s internal watchdog, said Comey shared a handwritten memo with a friend who described it to the New York Times, in order to pressure the Justice Department to launch an independent investigation into his conversations with President Trump.