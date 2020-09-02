Internet group urges FCC to reject Trump bid to impose new social media regulations

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on "Wisconsin Community Safety" in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group representing major internet companies including Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, on Wednesday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reject a Trump administration bid to narrow the ability of social media companies to remove objectionable content.

The Internet Association said in a filing the Trump administration petition filed in August seeking new rules “is misguided, lacks grounding in law, and poses serious public policy concerns.” It added new FCC rules could lose legal protections for removing “fraudulent schemes, scams, dangerous content promoting suicide or eating disorders to teens, and a wide range of other types of ‘otherwise objectionable’ content.”