U.S. Attorney General William Barr listens during a discussion with state attorneys general on social media abuses hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration is closely watching the performance of tech companies in the run up to the presidential election on Nov. 3 and expects to come to a conclusion on the issue of internet companies soon.

It was not immediately clear what conclusion Trump was referring to.