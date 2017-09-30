Trump on Twitter (Sept 29) - Puerto Rico, FEMA, Yom Kippur

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello just stated: ”The Administration and the President, every time we’ve spoken, they’ve delivered..... [0714 EDT]

- ...The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding! [0718 EDT]

- Thank you to FEMA, our great Military & all First Responders who are working so hard, against terrible odds, in Puerto Rico. See you Tuesday! [0930 EDT]

- RECORD HIGH FOR S & P 500! [0939 EDT]

- This week we came one step closer to reaching the goal of aligning the skills taught in our nation’s classrooms with the jobs of the future. [1345 EDT]

- Thank you @ShopFloorNAM. An honor to be with you today. Great news! Manufacturers report record-high economic optimism in 2017. #TaxReform [1602 EDT]

- My thoughts are with all those observing Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. [1810 EDT]

