FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump on Twitter (Sept 29) - Puerto Rico, FEMA, Yom Kippur
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 30, 2017 / 9:31 AM / in 19 days

Trump on Twitter (Sept 29) - Puerto Rico, FEMA, Yom Kippur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello just stated: ”The Administration and the President, every time we’ve spoken, they’ve delivered..... [0714 EDT]

- ...The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding! [0718 EDT]

- Thank you to FEMA, our great Military & all First Responders who are working so hard, against terrible odds, in Puerto Rico. See you Tuesday! [0930 EDT]

- RECORD HIGH FOR S & P 500! [0939 EDT]

- This week we came one step closer to reaching the goal of aligning the skills taught in our nation’s classrooms with the jobs of the future. [1345 EDT]

- Thank you @ShopFloorNAM. An honor to be with you today. Great news! Manufacturers report record-high economic optimism in 2017. #TaxReform [1602 EDT]

- My thoughts are with all those observing Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. [1810 EDT]

- Join me for my #WeeklyAddress

bit.ly/2fxHopk [1823 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.