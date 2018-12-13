Deals
December 13, 2018 / 8:15 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Trussardi owners close to deal with fund Quattro R: paper

FILE PHOTO: Boards with Trussardi store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow, Russia, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

MILAN (Reuters) - Investment fund Quattro R is close to reaching a deal with the owners of Trussardi to take a stake of around 80 percent in the Italian fashion house, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday.

Quattro R, a fund backed by Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), would take the stake through a capital increase of at least 50 million euros ($57 million), the paper said.

Quattro R and Trussardi were not immediately available for comment.

