Trustpilot gets IPO cornerstone investors to give enterprise value of $1.4 billion

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online review platform Trustpilot said on Monday it has received commitments from several funds to act as cornerstone investors in its upcoming initial public offering at a price that gives it an enterprise value of up to $1.4 billion.

Several investors including BlackRock, FIL Investments and Henderson Global Investors have agreed to buy up a total $240 million of shares in the London listing, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

