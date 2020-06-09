TSMC says still in talks about subsidies for new U.S. plant

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HSINCHU, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW) is still in talks with the U.S. government about subsidies for its new plant in Arizona, chairman Mark Liu said on Tuesday.

“We hope federal and state governments could make up TSMC’s running costs difference between the United States and Taiwan,” Liu told reporters.

The new plant won’t have business dealings directly with the military, but some of their clients might be suppliers to the military, he added.