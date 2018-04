TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd opened down 6.8 percent on Friday, after it revised its full-year revenue target to the low end of its earlier forecast due to softer demand for smartphones and uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining market.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Eason Lam/File Photo

The opening was the lowest since Dec. 29, 2017.