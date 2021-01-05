TUI shareholders approve capital restructuring

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shareholders in TUI Group, the world’s biggest holiday company, on Tuesday approved a capital restructuring that includes a capital increase to pay down new debt taken on to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic.
In early December, TUI secured a multi billion-euro bailout with the German government, private investors and banks after the COVID-19 crisis wiped out its revenue.
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz
