TUI says it will attract more German travelers after Thomas Cook insolvency

BERLIN (Reuters) - TUI (TUIT.L) (TUIGn.DE) on Thursday said it would boost its travel portfolio for German tourists and attract 500,000 new German customers next year, as it is offering partnerships to travel agencies affiliated to insolvent Thomas Cook.
“New contracts have already been agreed with numerous hotel operators,” the company said in a statement, adding that further talks to expand its portfolio were ongoing.
“TUI is signaling its interest for partnerships towards Thomas Cook travel agencies,” the German-British travel operator — the world’s largest — said in a statement.
Thomas Cook, one of TUI’s main rivals especially in the German market, filed for insolvency in September.
