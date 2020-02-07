TUI boosts joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises

FILE PHOTO: The TUI logo is displayed on a computer screen in London, Britain, October 17, 2017. Picture taken on October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Holiday company TUI (TUIGn.DE) on Friday said it would bolster its cruises joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL.N) by bringing in its Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unit, which is valued at 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) as part of the deal.

TUI said the transaction, under which the TUI Cruises joint venture will become the new owner of the unit, would result in a considerable book gain and is expected to be completed in summer 2020.