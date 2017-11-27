FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tumblr founder David Karp to step down
Sections
Featured
Manila police tell one story of killing, security cameras tell another
Reuters Investigates
Manila police tell one story of killing, security cameras tell another
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Royal engagement
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
German spy agency says Silicon Valley undermines democracy
Cyber Risk
German spy agency says Silicon Valley undermines democracy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 27, 2017 / 7:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tumblr founder David Karp to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tumblr founder and CEO David Karp will step down after more than 10 years at the helm of the blogging service, he said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Tumblr Founder and CEO David Karp poses on the north side of the White House in Washington, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

"My decision comes after months of reflection on my personal ambitions, and at no cost to my hopefulness for Tumblr's future or the impact I know it can have," Karp said in a letter to staff. bit.ly/2AC0SFM

Tumblr is part of Verizon’s (VZ.N) Oath business, which houses Yahoo and AOL internet properties. Yahoo bought Tumblr for $1.1 billion in 2013.

Jeff D‘Onofrio, Tumblr’s chief operating officer, will continue to lead Tumblr after Karp steps down by the end of the year, an Oath spokeswoman said via email.

Tumblr, founded in 2007, grew rapidly to become a hub for young people to post pictures and text. The platform has almost 380 million blogs.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.