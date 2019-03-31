Saudi king rejects measures impacting Syrian sovereignty over Golan Heights

TUNIS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said on Sunday that he “absolutely rejects” any measures that impact on Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Addressing an Arab League summit in Tunis, he also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s position supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation last week recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli, less than four months after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.