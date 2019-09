FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali waves to supporters after he took the oath at the national assembly in Tunis November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian Mosaique FM and Achourouk newspaper on Thursday reported that former president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali had died in Saudi Arabia, citing non-Tunisian sources.

Ben Ali’s lawyer told Reuters he was unable to confirm the report that the ousted president, who fled to Saudi Arabia after a 2011 revolution, had died.