Tunisia's trade deficit rises to $5.28 billion, a record level
November 10, 2017 / 11:57 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Tunisia's trade deficit rises to $5.28 billion, a record level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s trade deficit widened to 23.5 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2017 to 13.210 billion Tunisian dinars ($5.28 billion), a record level, the State Statistics Institute said on Friday.

The growing deficit is one of the main problems facing the government of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

The deficit was 10.710 billion dinar in the same period last year and it was 12.6 billion dinar in all of 2016.

($1 = 2.5037 Tunisian dinars)

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
