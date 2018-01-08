FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 8, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

One person killed during protests in Tunisia: state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - One person was killed on Monday during clashes between security forces and protesters in a Tunisian town near the capital Tunis, state news agency TAP and residents said.

The protest happened in Tebourba, some 40 km (25 miles) from Tunis. Five people were wounded and brought to a hospital, TAP said.

Protests against rising prices and tax increased spread to around 10 towns across the North African country, residents told Reuters.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams

