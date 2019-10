Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party, gestures with his ink-stained finger after casting his ballot at a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Tunis,Tunisia October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s moderate Islamist Ennahda came first in Sunday’s parliamentary election, one of its spokesman said in a news briefing broadcast online, citing what he called preliminary results.

The head of a rival party, Heart of Tunisia, earlier on Sunday said it had won the election.