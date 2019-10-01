World News
October 1, 2019 / 4:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tunisian court rules candidate Karoui must stay in jail

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by presidential candidate Nabil Karoui seeking release from detention pending a verdict in his trial for tax evasion and money laundering, which he denies, a Reuters witness said.

Karoui came second in the first round of the presidential election last month and will compete in a run-off vote against retired law professor Kais Said on October 13 after Tunisia’s electoral commission said he could stand pending a verdict.

Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below