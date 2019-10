Cars drive past an election campaign billboard for Nabil Karoui, a Tunisian media mogul and presidential candidate in detention, ahead of Sunday's second round of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian appeals court on Wednesday freed presidential candidate Nabil Karoui days before Sunday’s second-round runoff election, his lawyer Kamal Ben Massoud told Reuters.

Karoui, a media mogul, was detained in August before the first round of the election and has spent the entire campaign period in prison pending a verdict in his trial for money laundering and tax evasion, which he denies.